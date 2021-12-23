Drake Commemorates Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh With a New Tattoo

Drake is paying tribute to late fashion icon Virgil Abloh with a permanent heartfelt gesture.

The 35-year-old superstar rapper commemorated the former Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer, who died in late November following a battle with cancer, with a special new tattoo on his forearm. Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga took to Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 22) to share a photo of Drake’s latest ink, a realistic design of Abloh launching a kite during the Louis Vuitton menswear show at Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

“A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake @champagnepapi @virgilabloh,” Ganga captioned the black-and-white snapshot.

Abloh passed away on Nov. 28 after a private two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Following his death, Drake was among numerous musical acts to honor the designer for his artistic contributions.

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything,” the Toronto MC captioned an Instagram photo gallery of himself with Abloh.

In addition to his contributions in fashion, Abloh was a DJ and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director. He also helped design iconic album covers by West, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Pop Smoke, and teamed up with Kid Cudi on the Kurt Cobain-inspired floral print dress worn by the rapper during Saturday Night Live appearance earlier in the year.

See Drake’s new tattoo in honor of Abloh below.