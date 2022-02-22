Drake Gives Heartfelt Speech at The Weeknd’s 32nd Birthday Party: ‘My Brother From Day One’

Drake and The Weeknd perform onstage during a date of Drakes "Nothing Was the Same" 2014 World Tour at Nottingham Capital FM Arena on March 16, 2014 in Nottingham, England.

A club blowout in Las Vegas. Swedish House Mafia at the turntables. Future, Tristan Thompson and Hilary Duff on the dance floor. The Weeknd went all out for his 32nd birthday party Saturday (Feb. 19), with Drake at one point taking the mic for an emotional speech dedicated to his longtime friend and collaborator.

Drake addressed The Weeknd — with whom he’s worked on a number of tracks from “The Zone” to “Crew Love” — in a heartfelt speech. “We’re celebrating one of the greatest artists of all f–king time,” he said, according to a release. “My brother from day one, and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world. Straight, big six Toronto. At the end of the day we are here for one man and I want everyone to enjoy their life on behalf of my brother Abel.”

The “Knife Talk” artist also commemorated the night with an Instagram post packed with photos of him and Tesfaye, writing, “We’ve done everything like it’s nothing…isn’t that something.”

The Weeknd — born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — rang in his birthday, which was Wednesday (Feb. 16), at the Delilah lounge/restaurant alongside Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence; Super Bowl champions Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth of the L.A. Rams; Chantel Jeffries; Delilah Belle Hamlin; Nav; Simi and Haze Khadra; Belly and more. His “Moth to a Flame” collaborators Swedish House Mafia DJed throughout the night.

Fresh off the release of Dawn FM, Tesfaye on Monday (Feb. 21) announced The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, a TV music special debuting exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Saturday, Feb. 26.

