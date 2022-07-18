Drake Shares Letter From Swedish Police After Team Denies He Was Arrested

Tucked in a series of Instagram photos from his trip to Europe, Drake seemed to confirm on Sunday (July 17) that he was detained by Swedish police.

On the third slide of his vacation photo dump, a one-page handout that reads “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained” at the top — listing the detainee’s rights — issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sweden’s National Police Board. The notice also lists detainees’ rights, and notes an “interrogation will be held” with detainees “as soon as possible.”

See his Instagram post here. Billboard has reached out to his rep for comment.

The photo of the document comes just days after the Canadian rapper’s team denied rumors that he was arrested to The Hollywood Reporter, dispelling speculation that hit social media on Thursday night (July 14). Within 24 hours of the rapper’s baby blue “Air Drake” private jet landing in Stockholm, rumors spread about his arrest, and the hashtag #FreeDrake started trending on Twitter.

Internet speculation also suggested Drake had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub. His team told THR that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

As documented on Instagram, Drake landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday (July 13), and local media reports said the rapper visited the Östermalm district of Stockholm and went to Ciccio’s restaurant.

The OVO boss also announced Wednesday that October World Weekend will take over his hometown of Toronto from July 28 to Aug. 1 with a lineup featuring a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances from Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

Tickets for October World Weekend are on sale here. Brown and Baby are slated to play the Budweiser Stage on July 29, with the Young Money reunion closing things out on Aug. 1 on the Budweiser Stage.