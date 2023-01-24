Drake to Perform at h.wood Homecoming Party Ahead of 2023 Super Bowl: Exclusive

Drake is joining the roster of star-studded parties for 2023 Super Bowl Weekend, performing at h.wood Homecoming on Friday night, Feb. 10, at the private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One in Scottsdale, Ariz., Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment announced the news Tuesday (Jan. 24), bringing back Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming after last year’s Los Angeles pop-up ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, which featured performances by Justin Bieber and Drake.

“We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment,” said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. “We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year’s lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend.”

The hangar will transform into a “two-story playground,” according to a press release, showcasing artists, brands and experiences. Other sponsors for the event include Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Celsius and Mezcal El Silencio, which is planning an immersive bar and tattoo pop-up in the space.

h.wood Homecoming, with music by Zack Bia & Night Owl Sound, is set for 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Super Bowl Sunday is set for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the winner of next weekend’s games — San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs — will face off for the NFL championship and Drake’s frequent collaborator Rihanna will take the 50-yard line as the halftime show headliner.

Drake might have offered a preview of his Homecoming performance this past weekend, playing back-to-back concerts at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Saturday and Sunday nights and bringing 21 Savage and Dipset along for the ride.