Drake, Suga, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Rap fans are in luck for the first new music Friday of April, as genre heavyweights Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, as well as BTS rapper Suga, have all released new tracks this week.

While Drizzy’s new track, “Search & Rescue,” may cause fans to wonder if he’s taking a shot Kanye West — the song features a sample of Kim Kardashian talking about her relationship with the Yeezy founder, who now goes by Ye — the initial hype hides a deeper meaning. The vulnerable track, produced by Sad Pony and BYNX, sees Drake wanting an assist from his closest friends to take him out of his usual haunts (the club, the trap) so he can finally find an uncomplicated love to make him feel complete.

Suga — who is now releasing music under his other stage name, Agust D — is the latest BTS member to release solo material, providing a follow-up to one of the strongest tracks in his catalogue with “People Pt. 2.” Complete with hip-hop, R&B and hooks worthy of a top 40, Suga shares his reflections on connection and loss with stunning clarity and support from fellow K-pop star IU.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to deliver puns and rhymes in his signature vocal style, as heard on his album I Rest My Case from earlier this year, in new track “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj. While YoungBoy dominates the top half of the song, Minaj goes in for the guttural on the latter half, warning listeners if they “Cross YoungBoy, then you cross the Queen,” before finishing off her verse with a vocal run.

Jonas Brothers, NF and Labrinth also return this week with new music. Which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.