Drake Wants Artists to ‘Get Bonuses Like Athletes’ When They Reach Spotify Streaming Milestones

"Feel free to send me a LeBron sized cheque," he added in his Instagram Story.

Drake
Drake attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Drake reportedly became the first artist in Spotify history to surpass 75 billion collective streams, and used the moment to call out the streamer and advocate for artists.

“We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive,” he wrote in an Instagram Story resharing a graphic that looks to be from Spotify, but which the streamer does not appear to have shared on its official accounts. “So feel free to send me a LeBron sized cheque[,] I have enough dinner plates.”

To drive his point home even further, the rapper punctuated the thought with a laughing emoji and heart with an arrow running through it, and made sure to tag Spotify’s Instagram handle, too.

Billboard has reached out to Spotify for comment.

The superstar’s streaming success has been fueled in part by his latest string of singles and guest features, including No. 1 hit “Jimmy Cooks” and follow-up “Circo Loco” — both with 21 Savage — as well as Popcaan’s “We Caa Done,” DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” also featuring Lil Baby and Future’s “Wait for U” with Tems.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage’s latest hit “Rich Flex” recently ascended to the dual summits of both the R&B/Hip-Hop and Rhythmic Airplay charts — the collab’s latest No. 1 tallies after also peaking atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts as well.

Next week, Drizzy is set to hit the stage at the private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One in Scottsdale, Ariz., for h.wood Homecoming ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Check out Drake’s message to Spotify here before it expires.

