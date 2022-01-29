×
Drake Shares Adorable Video of Son Adonis Teaching Him Some French

Drake gave fans a sweet glimpse into life with his son Adonis, who turned four in October.

Drake
Drake attends Drake's 'Till Death Do Us Part' rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake‘s four-year-old kid is seen having a ridiculously cute conversation with his dad in a new video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, which Drake posted on Friday (Jan. 28), Adonis asks whether his dad “will be much bigger than me,” to which Drake replies, “Am I gonna be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall. You think you’re gonna be bigger than me?”

“Yeah! I’m gonna be, like, old,” Adonis predicts.

“When you’re my age, how big are you gonna be?” asks Drake, whose Certified Lover Boy album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in September, and who celebrated his son’s fourth birthday in October.

Adonis — whose mother Sophie Brussaux was born and raised in France — then suggests teaching Dad how to have this conversation in French. They have a practice session, with Drake repeating words after his son.

“I said, ‘When you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re gonna turn back into space,'” Adonis explains, as Drake laughs.

“Is that really what you said or now you’re just making stuff up?” Drake teases. “You’re a funny guy.”

Watch the cute clip below.

 

