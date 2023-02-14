Drake’s 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Adorably Crashes His Interview

Drake‘s son Adonis Graham is starting his media training early. The five-year-old recently crashed a hilarious Barstool Sports interview with the rapper and answered questions about his friends, reading and life with his famous dad.

The 11-minute Sundae Conversation video interview begins with footage of Adonis, with big blue eyes and curly hair, sitting in place of his dad in the interviewee’s chair. After he finishes sipping on a juice box, he hands it off to his assistant — aka Drake.

“That’s a funny dad,” Adonis says in the Sunday (Feb. 12) interview, looking over at his father sitting off camera. “He does a lot of jokes.”

Adonis also talked about having “a lot of friends of me who are really nice to me” and got candid about when another kid was mean to him, revealing he had to “fight him back.” Drizzy’s son also confessed that he’s not yet able to read, but he knows a kid named Kyle who can.

The “Rich Flex” artist, who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, the founder and artistic director of the nonprofit Arts Help, eventually took over, gushing that his son is always “vibing out with me, telling me how great I am as a single father.” Drake also opened up about that eyebrow-raising necklace he commissioned back in December, which featured 42 diamonds, one for each time he ever thought about proposing to a woman.

“It was more just a joke,” he told host Caleb Pressley. “Obviously, people took it pretty literal. I was just trying to have an interesting story.”

