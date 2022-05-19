Look Out, LeBron: Drake’s Son Adonis Shows Off His Basketball Skills With Dad Hyping Him Up

Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Jan. 14, 2022 in Miami.

It looks like Drake‘s son Adonis is on a fast track to becoming a pro basketball player — at just 4 years old.

On Thursday (May 19), the rapper shared a video of his son practicing on a basketball court, aiming for a hoop that is several feet taller than the toddler. In the end, he dribbles the ball and sets his feet, and ends up landing a perfect basket — much to the delight of his famous father, who cheers him on from behind the camera.

“To the crib! That’s the man, right there!” Drake says in the video.

“Where is he getting the mannerisms from @kingjames,” Drake wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, tagging Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who the 4-year-old has clearly been watching.

Adonis was born in October 2017 to mom Sophie Brussaux. Drake first introduced his son in March 2020 though a heartfelt Instagram post, in which he shared a series of snapshots from the earlier years of Adonis’ life.

The four-time Grammy winner brought Adonis out the following year at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in May while accepting the artist of the decade award. Adonis wasn’t feeling too comfortable with the attention, though — he burst into tears while his dad was trying to wrap up his speech. “I want to dedicate this award to you,” Drake said, laughing as he picked up his son to comfort him.

Watch Drake hype up Adonis’ basketball skills via Instagram below.