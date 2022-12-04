Drake’s Exes Form a Union in Hilarious PSA Sketch on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Watch

If you’ve ever dated Drake, met him at a party, talked on Instagram, or even made flirty eye contact with him at a restaurant, you may be entitled to financial compensation.

In a hilarious sketch form the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, the Toronto rapper is asked to pay up by the women he’s written about in his profitable songs.

“For too long, we have witnessed Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham write hit after hit about women who have wronged him,” SNL cast member Chloe Fineman’s character says on behalf of thousands of women. “Only to earn millions of dollars.”

SNL host Keke Palmer chimes in to announce that the women have officially unionized as the “United Tingz of Aubrey” in an effort to stand up and fight for their rights.

The angry group includes Courtney (played by Ego Nwodim), who left Drake a voicemail about a car payment and ended up as an interlude on the rapper’s album. Next, Palmer explained how Drizzy’s “In My Feelings” — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks in 2018 — destroyed her life.

“That ‘Kiki do you love me?’ song ruined my damn life,” Palmer shouts angrily. “That man had the whole internet asking if I was the Kiki. Well, yes I an the Keke, just not that Kiki. It was my name first. Stop acting like we smashed and give me my damn $6 million.”

Watch the "Drake PSA" sketch below.