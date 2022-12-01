×
Drake’s 2022 Spotify Wrapped Top Artist Is Another Hip-Hop Star

The rapper has previously sung this late musician's praises.

Drake is just like music fans. After Spotify released its annual Wrapped campaign on Wednesday (Nov. 30), the Canadian MC is sharing who he’s been listening to this year.

In an Instagram Story in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, Drake revealed that his top artist is another hip-hop star — and it was none other than the late Tupac Shakur. According to the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s post, he listened to 2Pac for 246 minutes, putting him in the top 7 percent of Pac listeners in 2022.

That Shakur would be Drake’s most listened to artist this year isn’t a huge surprise. Drake has always sung the late artist’s praises in and out of the studio. “If there was anybody that I wish I could be a little more like, it’d probably be ‘Pac,” he said in a 2011 Boombox article.

In 2017, the OVO Sound CEO referenced Pac again on the “Bring It Back” track with Trouble and Mike Will Made-It. “Do it for the six because we started there/ I got a girl that used to ride around with ‘Pac an’ them.”

Spotify’s annual Wrapped campaign, which launched in December 2016, allows the music streamer’s users to view data about their activity on the platform over the past year, and then share it on social media.

