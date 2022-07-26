Drake Explains That Controversial 14-Minute Private Flight He Reportedly Took

Drake took some heat in recent days regarding his use of a private jet, but he cleared up the controversy via social media on Tuesday (July 26).

The drama all started last week when Twitter account @CelebJets reported that the Honestly, Nevermind rapper had flown a private jet for 14 minutes from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto. Then, a technology reporter for Canadian paper The Globe and Mail jumped on the stat, tweeting, “Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.”

However, Drizzy hit back at the scandal by commenting on the Instagram page of @RealTorontoNewz, which also picked up the story. “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics,” he wrote in the comments section, adding, “Nobody takes that flight.”

Drake is just the latest celebrity being called out for his private jet usage as of late; several days earlier, Kylie Jenner was dubbed a “climate criminal” for her own private flight from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys.

In other news, the rapper revealed the performers for night one of his upcoming October World Weekend festival on Tuesday as well. Dubbed “All Canadian North Stars,” the roster includes Choclair, Keshia Chanté, Frank-N-Dank, k-os, Glenn Lewis, Maestro French Wes, In Essence, Rascalz, Jully Black, Saukrates, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman and some yet-unnamed special guests.

Check out the controversy over Drake’s private jet below.

Drake's Jet Landed in Hamilton, Ontario, CA. Apx. flt. time 14 Mins. pic.twitter.com/DeN1Wxh2MD — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022