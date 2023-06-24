×
Drake Announces First Poetry Book ‘Titles Ruin Everything’

"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," the Toronto rapper wrote on social media.

Drake attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Drake has announced his first poetry book.

The 36-year-old rap star revealed through Instagram on Friday (June 23) that he will be dropping a collection of poems, named Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake captioned a photo of the all-blue poetry book.

Titles Ruin Everything, a book of lyrics, poems and one-liners, was written alongside Drake’s friend and songwriting collaborator Samir. The collection will be available for purchase on Saturday (June 24) at 1 p.m. ET through the Canadian MC’s merchandise store drakerelated.com and other select retailers.

Drake promoted Titles Ruin Everything with a full cover wrap in the New York Post, Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle and others on Saturday featuring the book’s blue cover. The ad included a QR code leading to a website, titlesruineverything.com, where Drake revealed that a new album is on the way.

“I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote on the site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

A release date for the upcoming album has not yet been revealed. The new set follows 2022’s Her Loss, Drake’s collaboration with 21 Savage, and Drizzy’s own Honestly, Nevermind (2022) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

The hip-hop star teased the project last summer during the debut episode of his radio show, Table for One. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” the rapper said.

See Drake’s Titles Ruin Everything post on Instagram below.

