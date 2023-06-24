×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Drake Reveals New Album Following Release of His First Poetry Book: ‘For All the Dogs’

"I made an album to go with the book," the Toronto MC wrote.

Drake
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake has revealed that a brand new album is on the way. Hours after announcing his first poetry book on Saturday (June 24), the Toronto MC also teased his next musical project.

Drizzy took out a full-page advertisement in major outlets like the New York Post, Los Angeles Times and Houston Chronicle to promote his new poetry collection Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, by Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir. The ad contained a QR code leading to the website titlesruineverything.com, where rap superstar teased his next album.

Related

Drake

Drake Announces First Poetry Book ‘Titles Ruin Everything’

“I made an album to go with the book,” Drake wrote on the site. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

A release date for the upcoming album has not yet been revealed. The new set follows 2022’s Billboard 200 chart-topping Her Loss, Drake’s collaboration with 21 Savage, and the 6 God’s own Honestly, Nevermind (2022) and Certified Lover Boy (2021).

Drake took to Instagram on Friday (June 23) to announce Titles Ruin Everything, a new book of lyrics, poems and one-liners written with his friend and songwriting collaborator Samir. The collection is currently available for purchase through drakerelated.com and other select retailers, including publisher Phaidon.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” the rapper captioned a photo of the all-blue poetry book.

Drake teased the project last summer during the debut episode of his radio show, Table for One. “Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” he said.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad