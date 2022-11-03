Drake Talks Love, Dating and Adult Films In Deepfake Howard Stern Interview

Drake didn’t just find himself at the top of hip-hop. He’s chipped away, weaponizing his addiction to work, success, progress… and porn.

The Canadian rap star appeared to give Howard Stern a little more than he bargained for when he and 21 Savage sat for a chat with the SiriusXM jock. In a snippet posted on Drizzy’s Instagram, the back-and-forth covers love, life and adult films. As it turns out, though, the real-looking interview was part of a deepfake headfake series that the duo released on Thursday (Nov. 2) to promote their delayed joint album, Her Loss.

The phony spree also included a fake Vogue magazine cover and a mock NPR Tiny Desk concert.

What type of online action does Drake consume? “Top, the highest tier of top givers,” he explains in the clip, which appeared to be resurfaced from a previous Stern interview. “That’s what I what I consistently, on a daily, tune into. Those are like the real superstars,” he adds, muffling giggles with his fellow guest.

Though he’s now a dad, sharing a son Adonis Graham with French artist Sophie Brussaux, Drake hasn’t settled down.

Could he put a ring on it one day? “I’m sure I could, you know,” he tells Stern. “I think that eventually once all this is said and done for us, that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel we’re all going to need something real. Hopefully it’s not too late.”

At 36, Drake isn’t exactly over the hill. And with 11th No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, most recently with June’s Honestly, Nevermind, earning Drake entry to a club of just five members to land more than 10 No. 1 albums on the chart, he’s surely a catch for some fine person.

Currently, he admits, he habitually dates four or five women. “I don’t know, hopefully I’ll find somebody,” he continues. “The biggest thing is I need to be inspired.”

Drake and 21 Savage are much more than talk-show guests. The pair are frequent collaborators and have teamed up on Her Loss, a joint-album release set to drop Friday (Nov. 4). The set was delayed by several weeks when producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID.

Previously, the pair joined forces on “Knife Talk” from Drizzy’s 2021 effort Certified Lover Boy, “Mr. Right Now” from 21 Savage’s Savage Mode II collab album with Metro Boomin in 2020, Drake’s stand-alone release “Sneakin’” in 2016 and more.

