Drake Seemingly Confirms Lilah Pi Romance With Sweet Birthday Post

Drake was being a Certified Lover Boy on Thursday (June 8) when he took to his Instagram Stories to wish Lilah Pi a happy birthday.

“More life to the gyal that’s impossible to duplicate,” he wrote alongside a stunning photo of Lilah. “My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday.”

The singer reposted the story, adding a pink heart emoji and “4L,” which is an acronym for “for life.”

The post added fuel to the flame of dating rumors between the two, after the rapper name dropped her in a recent verse on J Hus’ song, “Who Told You.” On the track, he raps, “So Lilah Pi, don’t make my eye cry / Let me hold your controller, I’m not one of the controllin’ guys / I want you to touch road with the girls dem, and socialize / Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes / I know the vibes, I know the vibes.”

Lilah is a musician herself, as the East London native released her debut EP Atlantis back in November 2021 via The Flight Club Records.

While the duo’s relationship isn’t officially confirmed, Lilah Pi also appeared on the cover art for Drake’s April single, “Search & Rescue.”

See Drizzy’s birthday wishes below.