Drake & Friends Hit the Rolex Store in Flossy ‘Jumbotron S–t Poppin’ Music Video: Watch

Drake lives a life that only few can imagine, but in the video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” — released on Tuesday (Jan. 17) — the rapper gives his fans and admirers a look into what three days of his life is really like, proclaiming at the beginning of the video, “This is 72 hours for us.”

The rapper fluctuates between a few locations, much like any megastar would: He spends time at a mansion in California complete with an exotic red car parked in its driveway; hits up the Rolex store with friends to shop for expensive, jewel encrusted watches; dines solo at a dimly lit restaurant; and entertains girls. Lil Baby makes a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo at the 1:06 mark, as Drake meets up with a few more friends for some after-dark endeavors.

“We ain’t even out in Turks, she finna take sand/ Ridin’ ’round with F&N, we like to hold hands (Oogie Mane he killed it)/ Boat was too sipped out, he ain’t leave the bed/ D–n, they dipped a pint of Tech in a Code Red,” Drake raps on the chorus.

“Jumbotron Shit Poppin” was released as a track from Her Loss, Drake’s studio album made in collaboration with 21 Savage. The set arrived in November, and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The LP additionally spent a total of nine weeks on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and occupied its top spot for four weeks.

Watch the video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” above.