Drake Adds 14 New Dates to It’s All a Blur Tour

It’s been just three days since Drake announced his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, but the demand is so high that he has already added 14 additional dates to the upcoming North American trek.
On Thursday (March 16), Drizzy added second shows in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, DC, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Las Vegas — as well as third shows in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Inglewood, Calif., bringing the tour to a massive 42 shows this summer. The tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans, and will wrap on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz.
The shows in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, will be announced at a later date.
The tour is the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s first since his 2018 trek, Aubrey & the Three Amigos. According to the press release, as the title suggests, the It’s All a Blur Tour is “a celebration of the last decade.”
Tickets for the new dates will be available at the general onsale, which kicks off Friday (March 17) at noon local time on DrakeRelated.com.
See the new list of dates below.
- Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Thu Jun 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Jun 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Thu Jun 29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Tue Aug 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena