Drake Sings ‘I’m Like a Bird’ With Nelly Furtado in Toronto: Watch

Drake speaks onstage during his Till Death Do Us Part rap battle Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif.

Drake brought one of his musical idols to his stage at October World Weekend in Toronto: fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado.

“Thank goodness I’m a nice, humble, well-spoken — I like to deal with people the right way — because that’s the only way that you can get this next person out of the house to come do what they’re gonna do right now,” Drake told the crowd at his hometown club History on Thursday night (July 28).

“I don’t care how loud you sang tonight. Right now I need you to sing as loud as you possibly can because this right here took a lot,” he said.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Drake Nelly Furtado See latest videos, charts and news

“This next person’s music changed my life so much,” added Drake. “I love her with all my heart, so when she comes out here you better show her some f—in’ love too.”

Furtado then joined Drake on stage at a concert he’d billed as “a celebration of the music that paved the way for all of us.” She walked out to 2006 hit “Promiscious” before launching into her 2001 breakthrough, “I’m Like a Bird.”

Drake encouraged his “choir” of an audience to sing along — “they have beautiful voices,” he insisted — to “I’m Like a Bird.” He also chimed in himself, faithfully crooning “though my love is true” and other parts of the tune’s chorus before hugging the singer.

October World Weekend festivities continue on Monday. Chris Brown and Lil Baby headlined Budweiser Stage on Friday, July 29, and Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne will be on the same stage on Aug. 1.

Watch a clip from Thursday’s show below, and check out a concert photo Drake shared on Instagram.