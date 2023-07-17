Drake Is Teaming Up With Dave’s Hot Chicken to Give Away Tickets to It’s All a Blur Tour

Missed out on a chance to see Drake live in concert? You’re in luck, as the rapper has teamed up with Dave’s Hot Chicken — a company he also invested in — to give fans a second chance at scoring tickets to see him on tour this year.

“Drake is a global superstar, and we’re thrilled to have him as an investor,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Drake invested because he loved the food and the founders’ story of starting Dave’s with $900 in a parking lot. We hope Drake fans across the country will visit us this summer and experience the taste that made him excited to invest in the brand. And, when they do, they’ll have a chance to win tickets to watch Drake in concert during his It’s All a Blur tour.”

In order to qualify for tickets, fans need to download the Dave’s Hot Chicken app and opt in to the contest, where they will be asked to choose their preferred concert location and date to receive an entry for their requested concert drawing. No purchase is necessary to enter, but fans looking to earn multiple entries can do so by making purchases at Dave’s locations while logged into the loyalty program. Each purchase equates to more entries.

Cities that will participate in the ticket giveaway include New York City (July 23), Washington, D.C. (July 28), Milwaukee (Aug. 3), Los Angeles (Aug.13, 15, 16, 21, 22), San Francisco (Aug. 18), Seattle (Aug. 25), Las Vegas (Sept. 1, 2), Glendale, Ariz. (Sept. 5), Denver (Sept. 8), Dallas (Sept. 14), Houston (Sept. 17), Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 22), Miami (Sept. 28), Nashville (Oct. 2) and the rapper’s hometown of Toronto (Oct. 5).

The It’s All a Blur Tour is Drake’s first headlining run since the 2018 Aubrey & The Three Migos tour.