Drake Appears to Tease New ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Merch Collection Featuring Old Album Art

Drake revealed what looks to be a peek at his latest merch collection on Monday (June 20) in honor of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, the rapper showed off four different shirts to his more than 114 million followers, each melding his just-released project with the album art from his back catalog. One simple design shows the Honestly, Nevermind text emblazoned on a dark gray shirt beneath the lettering taken directly from the cover of Drake’s 2011 sophomore album Take Care.

Another mashes up the title of the superstar’s hit 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late with the house-fueled LP, resulting in “If You’re Reading This Honestly, Nevermind” on a black sweatshirt. Two other pieces in the collection appear to be a collaboration with British conceptual artist Richie Culver. The pair of styles feature the artwork for More Life and the 2017 mixtape More Life with “HUGE FAN OF YOUR OLD STUFF” painted on top of them in Culver’s block handwriting.

As of press time, Drake has yet to officially release the merch line on his website, Drake Related, where the only new offering is a sold-out camo T-shirt with “SYMPATHY” written across it in bold orange lettering outlined in red.

Whether or not he decides to drop the capsule collection, his seventh studio album is stirring up quite the reaction from fans, having already broken Apple Music’s dance album record for most first-day streams. (The LP’s predecessor, 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, still holds the all-time record for first-day streams on the platform.)

Check out Drake’s clever designs below: