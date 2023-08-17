Watch Drake Gift a Fan a Pink Hermès Birkin Bag At His L.A. Concert: ‘Drake Ain’t Cheap’

As evidenced by his recent $1 million purchase of Tupac’s crown ring, Drake loves getting a chance to hit a “Rich Flex” on the rest of us. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper did just that his Los Angeles concert on Wednesday (Aug. 17), when he gifted a fan a pink Hermès Birkin bag.

TikTok personality Designer Ave caught the entire exchange on camera. In the clip, Drake comes out on stage holding a bag that appears to be the Birkin 30 in either Epsom or Togo leather, and proclaims “Drake ain’t cheap” as the crowed roared with cheers. The “Started From the Bottom” rapper chose to gift the Birkin to a woman in the front row, saying, “Make sure she has security on the way out.” After receiving countless bras onstage through his and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour, it looks like Drake is in the mood to give.

Drake’s love of Birkin bags is well documented. In 2017, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been collecting to Birkin bags to give to “the woman [he ends] up with.” Three years later, the Grammy winner displayed some of his collection, which is housed in a “two-story closet … adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs” in an Architectural Digest spread. Available in a wide variety of styles, colors, sizes and textures, new Birkin bags typically cost anywhere from $8,000 to more than $30,000.

Drake has earned 12 No. 1 titles on the Billboard 200, including 2011’s Take Care, 2016’s Views and 2022’s Honestly Nevermind. On the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper has earned 11 chart-toppers, including “God’s Plan” (11 weeks), “Nice For What” (eight weeks) and “In My Feelings” (10 weeks). He and 21 Savage share both a Billboard 200 No. 1 album, 2022’s Her Loss, and a Hot 100 No. 1 single, 2022’s “Jimmy Cooks.”

Check out footage of the giveaway below: