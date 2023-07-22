×
Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Vape at Him on Stage in Brooklyn: ‘You Got Some Real Life Evaluating to Do’

"Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center," the venue captioned a concert video of the incident.

Drake
Drake performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tim Mosenfelder/GI

Another tour, another fan baffling everyone by throwing something directly at the performer on stage. Thursday night (July 20), Drake had to address a concertgoer who made the very questionable decision to toss a vape at him from the crowd at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The venue posted a video clip of the unfortunate moment on its social media channels the day after the show, along with a warning in the caption: “Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center.”

“Did you throw a vape up here? Come on,” Drake said at the show, upon seeing the item on the ground by his feet.

He gave a disapproving look at the audience and asked, “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?”

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f—ing Barclays Center,” Drake scolded.

“You got some real life evaluating to do,” said Drake, taking a closer look at it and continuing, “throwing this f—ing lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Drake has had something thrown at him at a concert this month. He was hit in the arm by a cell phone on the opening night of his All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in Chicago, though he didn’t comment on the incident from the stage that night.

Out of line audience members throwing things at the artists they’ve come to see live has become a stupid, dangerous trend in recent months. In just June and July: Bebe Rexha was injured when a cell phone was hurled at her face, a fan tossed her dead mother’s ashes up onto P!nk’s stage, Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an object mid-song, someone sent a sex toy flying at Lil Nas X, a mysterious object pelted Harry Styles near the eye and left him wincing in pain, and Latto threatened “Throw it again, I’mma beat your ass” when a fan flung something at her.

When Taylor Swift walked offstage to wave at screaming fans in the obstructed view stands at the end of a recent show, she had to cover her face and dodge friendship bracelets being thrown at her.

See Drake’s reaction to an electronic cigarette being thrown his way in the video below.

