Drake Has 23 Brides & Tristan Thompson as His Best Man in ‘Falling Back’ Video

Drake‘s new music video for “Falling Back” has Drizzy bizarrely marrying 23 love interests.
Getting ready for the very big day with his many beautiful brides, Drake — who just dropped the surprise album Honestly, Nevermind — gets a pep talk from none other than Tristan Thompson in the Director X-directed clip.
“You ready?” the pro basketball player, playing his best man, asks.
“Yeah, I’m ready,” Drake, taking a few moments to put his acting skills to work, replies.
“It doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home,” Thompson says, to which Drake insists: “No, I’m good, bro. It’s a good time for me, you know? I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love.”
The visual for the Honestly, Nevermind track also features a wedding singer performing a rendition of Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” and serves as a platform for a “FREE YSL” message, which flashes across the screen.
Watch the “Falling Back” music video below. Check out Billboard‘s critic’s picks of every song ranked from Drake’s latest album here.