×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Drake Has 23 Brides & Tristan Thompson as His Best Man in ‘Falling Back’ Video

Drake, who just dropped surprise album 'Honestly, Nevermind,' gets a pep talk from Tristan Thompson before his wedding in the new visual.

Drake
Drake Courtesy of Republic Records

Drake‘s new music video for “Falling Back” has Drizzy bizarrely marrying 23 love interests.

Getting ready for the very big day with his many beautiful brides, Drake — who just dropped the surprise album Honestly, Nevermind — gets a pep talk from none other than Tristan Thompson in the Director X-directed clip.

“You ready?” the pro basketball player, playing his best man, asks.

Explore

Explore

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Yeah, I’m ready,” Drake, taking a few moments to put his acting skills to work, replies.

“It doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home,” Thompson says, to which Drake insists: “No, I’m good, bro. It’s a good time for me, you know? I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love.”

Related

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Spills Some Details About Britney Spears' Wedding on 'Kimmel'

The visual for the Honestly, Nevermind track also features a wedding singer performing a rendition of Drake’s “Best I Ever Had,” and serves as a platform for a “FREE YSL” message, which flashes across the screen.

Watch the “Falling Back” music video below. Check out Billboard‘s critic’s picks of every song ranked from Drake’s latest album here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad