Drake Praises Dominic Fike for ‘Bodying’ His Coachella Set

Dominic Fike has a fan in Drizzy. After nailing his Coachella weekend one set on Sunday (April 16), the singer-songwriter earned praise from none other than Drake on Instagram Stories.

“@dominicfike bodying his set,” the rapper wrote, posting a photo of Fike’s live-streamed performance.

The Euphoria actor expressed his gratitude for the shoutout by reposting Drake’s words on his own Story, adding a respectful salute emoji.

Fike also got love from stars like BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who posted about his set on Instagram, and Cara Delevigne. According to Rolling Stone, the “Babydoll” musician breezed through his showcase on the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage, telling fans he “wasn’t even nervous” to be taking on one of the world’s biggest music events.

He also opened up about his sobriety following struggles with substance abuse, sharing: “Hopefully I’ll feel something because, man, it’s been tough. When you quit drugs, it’s tough to get the serotonin back.”

Fike is currently getting ready to step into a new era, with his next studio album expected to arrive via Columbia sometime this year. Two days prior to his Coachella set, he released new single “Dancing in the Courthouse.”

Meanwhile, Drake — who himself headlined Coachella in 2015 — is fresh off the release of his own new single, “Search & Rescue.” The loved-up track left fans and drama-lovers alike buzzing for its inclusion of an audio file of Kim Kardashian’s voice talking about her ill-fated relationship with Kanye West on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 22.

See Drake’s thumbs-up to Dominic Fike below.