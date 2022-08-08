Drake Still Can’t Get His Dad’s Tattoo of Him Out of His Head: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’

It’s been nearly half a decade and Drake still isn’t over his dad’s tattoo tribute of him.

Sharing the rather questionable likeness of his face inked permanently on his father’s right arm via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 8), the rapper wrote, “@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

Dennis Graham first got the tattoo back in 2017 from Louisiana tattoo artist Money Mike, who appeared in Season 13 of Paramount Network’s Ink Master a few years later.

Meanwhile Drake has his own tattoo of his dad’s mugshot on his arm done by celebrity artist Dr. Woo of Shamrock Social Club among his litany of tattooed portraits including Denzel Washington, Aaliyah, Sade, Lil Wayne, his late friend Anthony Fif, his grandma and uncle and more.

A few days ago, the superstar dropped the luxe music video for “Sticky,” the latest single off his latest dance-fueled album Honestly, Nevermind, just days before teaming up with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for “Staying Alive,” the lead track off the producer’s upcoming LP God Did. The collab’s accompanying music video showcased the trio playing doctors at the “Khaled Khaled Hospital For Those That Didn’t Believe.”

Drake’s inaugural October World Weekend wrapped up in Toronto on Saturday night with the rapper’s much-hyped Young Money Reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, which was rescheduled after he came down with a case of COVID-19. The Canadian festival also featured a surprise appearance by Nelly Furtado, who duetted with the Degrassi: The Next Generation alum on her hit song “I Am Like a Bird.”

Check out Drake’s hilarious, self-pitying shade towards his dad’s tattoo below.