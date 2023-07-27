Drake Calls Out Fan Who Threw Purse at Him Onstage: ‘You Don’t Have, Like, a Life You Need to Attend To?’

When it comes to items being thrown onstage, there is a certain point where Drake draws the line. The rapper took a moment Wednesday night to call out a fan who threw their purse onstage during his tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

“Why would you throw your purse up here? You don’t have a life?” he said, holding up the bag by its strap. “You don’t have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and sh–!”

He continued, “Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here, take this back. You don’t have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and sh–? You really didn’t think that through, at all.”

Drizzy’s rant comes days after a fan threw her bra onstage at a different concert. “36G?” he excitedly said while inspecting the undergarment onstage. “Locate this woman immediately.” The person who threw the bra was, indeed, located and identified as TikToker Veronica Correia. (In the time since, Correia received an offer to appear in Playboy.)

Elsewhere during Drake’s concert, he confirmed that his new album, For All the Dogs, is officially on the way and is scheduled to arrive very soon. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh–. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud,” he told the crowd.

Watch the video of Drake calling out the person who threw a purse at him below.