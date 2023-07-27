×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Drake Calls Out Fan Who Threw Purse at Him Onstage: ‘You Don’t Have, Like, a Life You Need to Attend To?’

The moment comes after a 36G bra was thrown at the rapper onstage earlier in his tour.

Drake
Drake performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

When it comes to items being thrown onstage, there is a certain point where Drake draws the line. The rapper took a moment Wednesday night to call out a fan who threw their purse onstage during his tour stop at Madison Square Garden.

“Why would you throw your purse up here? You don’t have a life?” he said, holding up the bag by its strap. “You don’t have, like, a life that you need to attend to? Your I.D. and sh–!”

Related

Drake

Drake Reveals New Album Following Release of His First Poetry Book: ‘For All the Dogs…

He continued, “Why would you throw this? This was a terrible idea. Here, take this back. You don’t have, like, work to go to tomorrow or something? You just throwing your purse up here and sh–? You really didn’t think that through, at all.”

Drizzy’s rant comes days after a fan threw her bra onstage at a different concert. “36G?” he excitedly said while inspecting the undergarment onstage. “Locate this woman immediately.” The person who threw the bra was, indeed, located and identified as TikToker Veronica Correia. (In the time since, Correia received an offer to appear in Playboy.)

Elsewhere during Drake’s concert, he confirmed that his new album, For All the Dogs, is officially on the way and is scheduled to arrive very soon. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh–. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud,” he told the crowd.

Watch the video of Drake calling out the person who threw a purse at him below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad