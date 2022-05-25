Drake Calls The HAIM Sisters ‘The Beatles’: See Their Response

It’s official: The certified lover boy is a certified lover of Haim. In a Wednesday (May 25) Instagram post, Drake shared a photo from his first time meeting the three sisters that make up one of the world’s most beloved indie rock groups and captioned it with what’s basically the highest compliment any band can receive.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Drake Haim See latest videos, charts and news

“Just met the Beatles,” he simply wrote under the black and white photograph, which shows him with a big smile on his face and his arms wrapped lovingly around Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

Haim also shared the photo on their Instagram account. “We’re the Beatles,” they jokingly responded in their caption.

The band is currently in the thick of their tour of North America and Europe, just recently stopping in Drake’s homeland of Toronto, Ontario to perform at RBC Echo Beach. Touring in support of their 2020 album, Women In Music Pt. III, they’ll play a few more shows in the United States and Canada before going overseas.

It’s unclear whether the “Knife Talk” rapper was in the audience of their Toronto performance, but based on the shot glass and wine glass also in the photo with him and Haim, it seems they at least got to meet up for some drinks afterward.

Drake hasn’t released music of his own since last year’s LP Certified Lover Boy, but he has popped up on a number of songs by some of his other famous friends. This year, he’s made appearances on Gunna’s DS4EVER and Future’s I Never Liked You.

See Drake and Haim assert that Este, Danielle and Alana are the Beatles in their Instagram posts below.