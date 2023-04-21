Drake Bell’s Wife Files for Divorce a Week After Star Was Reported Missing & Found Safe

Janet Von Schmeling has filed for divorce from Drake Bell.

In documents obtained by Billboard, Von Schmeling filed her petition for a dissolution of marriage with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday (April 21), citing “irreconcilable differences” after three and a half years as husband and wife. The 28-year-old also requested spousal support from Bell, as well as legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son Wyatt, but noted that the former Drake & Josh star should be granted visitation rights.

After the news broke, the actor claimed on Twitter that he hadn’t been personally informed about the divorce filing, and proceeded to promote his new song and music video for “Going Away.” “I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song,” he wrote.

I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023

The filing comes a week after Bell was reported “missing and endangered” by the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida. A few hours later, the 36-year-old singer-actor was found safe.

After resurfacing, Bell tweeted, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” alongside a crying laughing emoji.

The “I Found a Way” musician and Von Schmeling have kept their relationship largely private, and didn’t publicly confirm their marriage until nearly three years after their wedding. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years,” Bell tweeted in Spanish in 2021, also confirming for the first time that he and his then wife were “blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son.”