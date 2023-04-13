×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Drake Bell Is ‘Safe,’ No Longer Missing

The 'Drake & Josh' star was reported "missing and endangered" by the Daytona Beach Police Department earlier in the day.

Drake Bell
Drake Bell arrives at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/GI for iHeartMedia

Drake Bell has been located and is safe, according to Daytona Beach Police Department. Officials updated their missing persons report on Thursday (April 13) that they are in contact with Bell, just hours after the former Nickelodeon star was “considered missing and endangered.” 

Explore

Explore

Drake Bell

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the initial post, DBPD noted that the 36-year-old actor (born Jared Bell) was traveling in a  2022 gray BMW, which was last seen in the Daytona Beach, Fla, area around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Related

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Announces New Single 'Meltdown': Here's When It Arrives

Officials have not yet revealed why Bell was deemed “endangered” or the current status of his mental or physical health.

See the updated post here.

Bell has been embroiled in controversy over the past few years. In July 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service in connection with child endangerment charges for his conduct with a young fan, whom he met online and then in person, that spanned years.

According to the victim, the former Drake and Josh star began contact with her via online chats when she was 12, and by the time she was 15, the exchanges were “blatantly sexual.” She claimed that the two had exchanged explicit photos and on several occasions engaged in sexual conduct.

After pleading guilty, Bell took to Instagram, denying that explicit images were exchanged and that anything “physical” had occurred between him and the victim. “I responded to a fan whose age I didn’t know. When I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped,” he said. “This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet-and-greets, and although I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, that’s what I pled guilty to.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad