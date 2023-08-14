×
Drake Brings Out Bad Bunny During Los Angeles Concert to Announce New Collab

The track will mark the first time the rappers have linked up since 2018's "Mía."

Drake
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 2022 in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

A new Drake and Bad Bunny collaboration is on the horizon. During the “Jumbotron S–t Poppin” rapper’s Sunday night (Aug. 13) concert in Inglewood, Calif., he brought up Bunny for a special announcement during his set, much to the delight of concert attendees.

“I wanna tell y’all something, because y’all are L.A. and we love you,” Drake told the crowd during a brief break between songs. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all on my album and it’s real.” Billboard has reached out to Drake and Bad Bunny’s representatives for comment and any additional information.

The rappers last worked together on their collaborative track “Mía,” which was released in 2018. The song marked a few feats for each artist: “Mía” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Bunny’s first top 10 single as a lead artist; and the single marked Drake’s 26th top 10 on the chart. The song also marked the first time Drake sang entirely in Spanish on a track. The new track (the title of which is unknown) will appear on Drake’s forthcoming studio album, For All the Dogs (release date TBD).

Elsewhere during Drake’s concert, Bad Bunny made headlines for attending the show alongside Kendall Jenner and packing on PDA during the show. The couple went to the concert with Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian.

See video footage from Drake announcing his new Bad Bunny collaboration below.

