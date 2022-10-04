Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert With SiriusXM

Drake is coming to the Apollo.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), the Certified Lover Boy announced a Nov. 11 concert at the legendary Harlem venue in partnership with SiriusXM.

The show will be Drake’s first performance at the storied Apollo Theater. A website for the event encourages fans to scan a QR code and listen to Sound 42, the rapper’s radio platform, on the SXM app anytime from now until 11 p.m. EST on Oct. 26. Fans should then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter for a chance to win tickets.

Drake launched Sound 42 in 2021 as a 24-hour “radio experience reflecting his interests in music and culture from all walks of life,” according to its website. The channel’s flagship show is OVO Sound Radio, which the rapper co-founded alongside Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib in 2015. In 2019, the platform moved from Apple Music to SiriusXM.

In June, Drake also surprised-released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The dance-influenced album earned him his 11th Billboard 200 No. 1 album, making him the fifth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the chart since it began regularly publishing on a weekly basis in 1956.

Two months later, in August, the 35-year-old artist made history by surpassing The Beatles as the artist with the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history, thanks to his featured verse on DJ Khaled‘s “Staying Alive” alongside Lil Baby.