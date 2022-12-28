Drake & Son Adonis Get a Sweet Surprise From Toronto Raptors Mascot While Sitting Courtside

The year may be ending in just three days, but Drake wanted to make sure that he and his son Adonis caught one last basketball game before the arrival of 2023.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Drake and Adonis were spotted sitting court side at the NBA game featuring the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The rapper — who sported a flashy moto outfit consisting of a leather jacket and matching leather pants — was seen embracing and laughing with his four-year-old, who wore a green fuzzy jacket and white sneakers.

As for what spurred the excitement? The Toronto team’s official mascot, simply called The Raptor, came over to where Drake and Adonis were sitting court side and surprised the pair with a candy shower, gifting the rapper’s tot several bags of Twizzlers and Sour Patch Kids. NBA Canada shared video footage of the moment via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “The @Raptors mascot blessed @Drake and Adonis with all the candy!” along with a lollipop emoji and its #WeTheNorth hashtag for good measure.

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, also appeared to be in attendance at the game. On Instagram, the French artist and nonprofit founder shared a snap of her alongside a friend that was captioned “we like basketball,” though the pair did not sit with Drake and Adonis at the side of the court.

See Drake and Adonis’ cute courtside moment with each other in the video below.