×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Drake & Son Adonis Get a Sweet Surprise From Toronto Raptors Mascot While Sitting Courtside

The NBA captured the adorable moment and shared it on social media.

Drake Adonic
Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Cole Burston/GI

The year may be ending in just three days, but Drake wanted to make sure that he and his son Adonis caught one last basketball game before the arrival of 2023.

On Tuesday (Dec. 27), Drake and Adonis were spotted sitting court side at the NBA game featuring the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The rapper — who sported a flashy moto outfit consisting of a leather jacket and matching leather pants — was seen embracing and laughing with his four-year-old, who wore a green fuzzy jacket and white sneakers.

Related

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' Mom Shares Festive Peek at Family Christmas Celebrations

Explore

Explore

Drake

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

As for what spurred the excitement? The Toronto team’s official mascot, simply called The Raptor, came over to where Drake and Adonis were sitting court side and surprised the pair with a candy shower, gifting the rapper’s tot several bags of Twizzlers and Sour Patch Kids. NBA Canada shared video footage of the moment via Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “The @Raptors mascot blessed @Drake and Adonis with all the candy!” along with a lollipop emoji and its #WeTheNorth hashtag for good measure.

Adonis’ mother, Sophie Brussaux, also appeared to be in attendance at the game. On Instagram, the French artist and nonprofit founder shared a snap of her alongside a friend that was captioned “we like basketball,” though the pair did not sit with Drake and Adonis at the side of the court.

See Drake and Adonis’ cute courtside moment with each other in the video below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad