Drake Celebrates ‘Twin’ Son Adonis’ Birthday with Sweet Post

Drake took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to ring in his son Adonis’ fifth birthday with an adorable look at the kiddo’s birthday party.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” the superstar wrote using a crossed finger and sparkling heart emoji while showing off Adonis’ superhero-themed bash. With his blonde hair in matching cornrows with his famous dad, the five-year-old got to shoot hoops dressed in a red and yellow cape and even met Spider-Man at the party. Meanwhile, Drake was in proud papa mode, wielding a handheld camcorder to capture every magical moment.

Plenty of the Honestly, Nevermind rapper’s famous pals flooded the post’s comments section to wish Adonis well on his big day, too. “Young king !!!! Happy bday !!!!” DJ Khaled wrote with a crown emoji, while Chance The Rapper commented, “Happy Birthday to the lil man” along with two birthday cake emojis. Nicki Minaj also chimed in, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTE BOY!!!!!!!”

Just last week, Drake added yet another No. 1 to his string of chart-topping hits on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart thanks to “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage ascending to the top spot (chart dated Oct. 8) and earlier this week, it was announced that he’ll play his very first dates in Chile and Argentina as one of the headliners for Lollapalooza’s 2023 iterations in both those countries as well as Brazil alongside a reunited Blink-182 and Billie Eilish. On Nov. 11, Champagne Papi will also hit the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem for a special concert with SiriusXM.

See snaps from Adonis’ 5th birthday party below.