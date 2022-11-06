Drake & 21 Savage Deliver Fake ‘SNL’ Performance of ‘On BS’: Watch

As Steve Lacy took the real SNL stage, Drake shared a performance with 21 Savage on what looked to be a replica of an SNL stage via Instagram Saturday night (Nov. 5).

Drake and 21 Savage, who just dropped the joint project Her Loss, were introduced by actor Michael B. Jordan in the clip.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” Jordan said, “presenting your musical guest for the evening: Drake and 21 Savage performing a song off of one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss.”

Their performance ended with an outro sounding like a live television studio audience cheering for the duo.

The SNL spoof is the latest stunt in a series of phoney but fascinating Her Loss promo spots. It follows a rollout that’s included a fake Vogue magazine, a Tiny Desk Concert teaser that won’t be on NPR anytime soon and a sham interview with Howard Stern.

The 16-track Her Loss arrived Friday (Nov. 4) after being delayed for a week due to producer and engineer Noah “40” Shebib contracting COVID-19 shortly before the original release date.

Watch Drake and 21 Savae perform “On BS” a la SNL in the video below.