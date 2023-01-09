Dr. Dre Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Divisive & Hateful’ After She Uses ‘Still D.R.E’ in Promo Video

If your name is Marjorie Taylor Greene and you’re looking to license music from a certain legendary hip-hop star … let’s just say you can forget about Dre. Dr. Dre has addressed the controversial Georgia congresswoman following a video she posted using his and Snoop Dogg‘s 1999 smash hit “Still D.R.E.” to celebrate Kevin McCarthy’s choppy Speaker of the House win — and the artist isn’t happy.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre said in a scathing statement about Greene to TMZ Monday (Jan. 9).

Billboard has reached out to Snoop Dogg for comment.

The video in question — posted Monday morning on Greene’s social media accounts — features the Republican representative strutting through the halls of Congress in slow motion, grinning at the camera as Dre’s infamous piano riff repeats on a loop. Toward the end, it calls back to a photograph taken of her on the House floor during McCarthy’s speakership vote, holding up her phone to show she’s conversing with “DT” — presumably former president Donald Trump.

The video then cuts to footage of McCarthy being confirmed as the new Speaker of the House, a title he won only after several grueling days of back-and-forth between members of the Republican party and 15 rounds of voting. Greene had backed McCarthy in the speakership vote, and she immediately posted a selfie with the California congressman after he was declared winner.

Reactions to Greene’s video ranged from amusement to anger, with many calling on Dre to address the use of his song, which reached a new Billboard Hot 100 peak of No. 22 last year after the rapper performed at the 2022 Super Bowl. “Hey @drdre & @SnoopDogg y’all cool with this lunacy?” tweeted House of Cards actor Michael Kelly, re-sharing Greene’s post.

“@DrDre @SnoopDogg, did you approve this?” tweeted the Lincoln Project.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene using Dr. Dre songs for her campaign videos,” commented another. “We’re living in an episode of South Park.”