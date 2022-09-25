Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, and last year’s headliner, Dr. Dre, has some words of wisdom for her.

Dre spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday (Sept. 25), soon after Rihanna’s news was announced. Apple Music was recently named the official sponsor of the annual event.

“Oh, my god,” said Dre, who took the Super Bowl stage last year. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. “

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” he added.

His advice to the next Super Bowl Halftime star?

“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” said Dre. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

The rapper admitted that his own epic performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show — where he was joined by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, plus surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak — made him “extremely nervous.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he said. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This year’s telecast will be produced by DPS, executive produced by Roc Nation and Jesse Collins and directed by Hamish Hamilton. Roc Nation will also serve as strategic entertainment advisors for the live performance.