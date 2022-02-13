Here’s How Dr. Dre Paid Homage to Tupac at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg paid homage to their late hip-hop brother Tupac during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 13), and they didn’t do it by resurrecting the eerie hologram that was created for their 2012 headlining Coachella performance.

Early in the set, the two performed Tupac’s 1995 hit “California Love,” which features Dre. One of Tupac’s most widely known songs, the song was released as a double A-sided single along with the K-Ci & JoJ0-assisted “How Do U Want It,” both reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, Dre briefly played Tupac’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” on the piano.

The rumor of the possible Tupac hologram cameo for this year’s Super Bowl stemmed from an Access Hollywood interview with Sway Calloway, in which he and radio co-host Heather B. were asked if it would be making an appearance at the show. The radio personality — who had been present at the rehearsals — only offered a cryptic response. “There are some guaranteed surprises that are going to take place during this halftime,” he said at the time. “Dr. Dre has a connection to everyone.”

As Calloway had teased, there were a plethora of other surprises during the Halftime Show, including 50 Cent performing his 2003 hit “In Da Club” partially upside down, Anderson .Paak happily playing the drums during Eminem‘s set, and the latter taking a knee. Mary J. Blige also shined head-to-toe in silver for her performances of “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” while Kendrick Lamar dressed in all-black for his set of “m.A.A.d. City,” and “Alright.”

Check out the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show below.