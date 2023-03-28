Dove Cameron Explains Why She Almost Didn’t Release Her Hit ‘Boyfriend’

Dove Cameron earned her first solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with her sizzling track “Boyfriend,” but as it turns out, the song was close to never seeing the light of day. The Disney Channel alum appeared on the Monday (March 27) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed she didn’t think much of the track upon recording it.

According to Cameron, “Boyfriend” was a result of being urged by her label to work on some music.

“I had just done a super small black box theater tour where I was just sort of meeting my fans, traveling around, sort of figuring out what it means to perform live. We ended, my voice was shot and the very next day, my label was like, ‘You have to start working on your album,'” she shared. “So we got into the studio immediately, and we wrote ‘Boyfriend’ in two hours, and was like, ‘This is bad.’ I recorded it in 20 minutes and we just put it away. I didn’t really think anything of it, and then it turned out to be the thing that gave me a surprise second career.”

“Boyfriend” made waves on the charts in 2022, making its debut on the Hot 100 in February before peaking at No. 16 by June. The track spent a total of 24 weeks on the chart.

As for what’s in store for the Descendants actress, she had a small update for fans: “I’m actually working on my debut album pretty much every day now,” Cameron shared, noting that she has written nearly 100 songs from the unnamed project and that the next single off the record will feature Diplo.

Watch Cameron talk about the story of “Boyfriend” in the video above.