DJ Pee .Wee to Perform at SXSW Billboard House With ‘Doritos After Dark’ Late-Night Dining

Doritos revealed on Thursday (Mar. 9) that it’s teaming up with Billboard to bring Doritos After Dark, its recently piloted ghost kitchen menu, to SXSW for one night only at an exclusive experience.

Set in a triangle-inspired space, Doritos After Dark at Billboard House will allow attendees to sample the brand’s previous menu, like Doritos® Sweet Chili Chicken Bites, as well as two exclusive dishes inspired by the food scene in Austin, Texas, including Doritos® BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos and Doritos® Flamin’ Hot® Limon Margarita Cheesecake.

Additionally DJ Pee .Wee (a.k.a Anderson .Paak) will spin one of his popular vinyl-only sets for attendees.

“Inspired by those exhilarating hours between sunset and sunrise, Doritos After Dark encourages fans to TRY ANOTHER ANGLE™ and embrace unexpected late-night eats,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing of Frito-Lay North America, in a press statement. “As a brand that has its finger on the pulse of pop culture, this collaboration was designed to showcase the food, music and technology that SXSW and Doritos are all about.”

Doritos will take over the Billboard House on Thursday (March 16) at 800 Congress starting at 10:30 p.m. The experience will be available to SXSW badge holders on a first-come-first-served basis.

However, there are also two ways to score tickets and skip the line. Starting on Friday (March 10) head to www.billboard.com/doritos-after-dark to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the experience. Fans can also head over to 604 Driskill Street in Austin from March 13 to 14 to experience Doritos® ‘Taste the Night’ Tunnel, a kaleidoscopic journey complete with visuals, scents and sounds. There, participants can enter the sweepstakes by using the exclusive Doritos® Triangle Tracker AR Lens developed by Snapchat and scanning the installation.

Doritos will also sponsor Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW, where fans can enjoy the Doritos® Dip Snack Bar. See more information about Doritos® After Dark™ at SXSW at www.DoritosAfterDark.com.

See the poster for the event below.