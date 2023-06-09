People on Twitter Are Connecting a Section of Donald Trump’s Indictment to a Kid Rock Interview

The federal indictment against Donald Trump was made public on Friday (June 9), detailing charges surrounding the former president’s handling of government documents after leaving the White House.

Among the 44-page historical indictment listing the 37 felony counts against Trump was a section that caught the eye of multiple Twitter users. “In August or September 2021, at The Bedminster Club, Trump showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation,” the indictment reads, as Twitter users began speculating and connecting the statement to a 2022 interview Kid Rock had with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

“We’re looking at maps and s—, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this s—?’ Kid Rock — a longtime and outspoken supporter of Trump — told the Fox News anchor, who broke out into laughter. “I make dirty records sometimes. ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

It has not been confirmed that the section of the indictment is in reference to Kid Rock.

The indictment filed against Trump includes 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, one count of withholding a document or record, one count of corruptly concealing a document or record, one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, one count of scheme to conceal and one count of making false statements and representations.

The former president is summoned to appear in court for an arraignment on Tuesday (June 13).

See the clip of Kid Rock’s interview with Carlson below.