Fans Choose Don Omar’s ‘Forever King’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Don Omar‘s Forever King tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 16) on Billboard, choosing Omar’s new album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Forever King brought in more than 57% of the vote, beating out new music from Doja Cat, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

Forever King combines the reggaetón that made Omar a leader in the genre with different tropical beats, and the set features collabs with Residente, Nio García, Maluma and more.

Omar surprised fans by dropping the album a few days ago, a week ahead of its expected release date. See Billboard‘s ranking of Forever King‘s 14 tracks here.

Trailing behind Forever King on the poll is Doja Cat’s “Attention,” with 31% of the vote, and Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman, with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.