×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Fans Choose Don Omar’s ‘Forever King’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Forever King brought in more than 57% of the vote.

Don Omar
Don Omar José Raúl Vergara

Don Omar‘s Forever King tops this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 16) on Billboard, choosing Omar’s new album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Forever King brought in more than 57% of the vote, beating out new music from Doja Cat, Queens of the Stone Age and more.

Explore

Explore

Don Omar

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Forever King combines the reggaetón that made Omar a leader in the genre with different tropical beats, and the set features collabs with Residente, Nio García, Maluma and more.

Related

Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift on 'Cruel Summer' Becoming a Single Four Years After Its Release: 'No One Understands…

Omar surprised fans by dropping the album a few days ago, a week ahead of its expected release date. See Billboard‘s ranking of Forever King‘s 14 tracks here.

Trailing behind Forever King on the poll is Doja Cat’s “Attention,” with 31% of the vote, and Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman, with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad