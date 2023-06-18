Fans Choose Don Omar’s ‘Forever King’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Don Omar‘s Forever King tops this week’s new music poll.
Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 16) on Billboard, choosing Omar’s new album as their favorite new music release of the past week.
Forever King brought in more than 57% of the vote, beating out new music from Doja Cat, Queens of the Stone Age and more.
Forever King combines the reggaetón that made Omar a leader in the genre with different tropical beats, and the set features collabs with Residente, Nio García, Maluma and more.
Omar surprised fans by dropping the album a few days ago, a week ahead of its expected release date. See Billboard‘s ranking of Forever King‘s 14 tracks here.
Trailing behind Forever King on the poll is Doja Cat’s “Attention,” with 31% of the vote, and Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman, with 2% of the vote.
See the final results of this week’s poll below.