Don McLean Is Open to Collaborating With Taylor Swift: ‘Anything Is Possible’

What’s better than one “major rock and roll force of nature”? How about two! Don McLean is still showing Taylor Swift love after her 10-minute, 13-second version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” became the longest ever No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song in terms of its run time, dethroning McLean’s 8-minute, 37-second smash from 1971 “American Pie (Parts 1 & 11).”

In a new interview with People, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter contemplated on the idea of them coming together on a track.

“Anything is possible, if it’s done the right way,” he told the publication. “I’m always interested in doing anything.”

He clearly doesn’t view the pop superstar who broke his half-century record as an opponent, but as a potential collaborator. After “All Too Well” took the throne from “American Pie,” McLean told Billboard in a statement, “Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that No. 1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer-songwriter such as Taylor.”

After taking the record, the 32-year-old artist sent McLean flowers and a sweet note that read, “Don, I will never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants. Your music has been so important to me. Sending love one writer of LONG SONGS to another. Your fan, Taylor.”

Imagine how long their collaboration would be? What if it unseated “All Too Well” and that both McLean and Swift held the title of longest Hot 100 No. 1 hit of all time together? Whether it happens or not, McLean knows all too well that Swift is an undeniable powerhouse in the music industry and will continue giving her praise.

“Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth,” he said in the new interview. “It’s really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed [Sheeran] did. And you can make it as a major rock ‘n’ roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift, if you want to do that.”