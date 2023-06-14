Dolly Parton Remembers Treat Williams: ‘I’ve Never Known a Kinder, Sweeter, More Talented Person’

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to late actor Treat Williams. The country singer spoke about the type of man Williams was and briefly reminisced on their time working together in her 2020 Netflix special, Christmas on the Square in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 13).

“I was very sad to hear that Treat Williams has passed away. I’ve always been a fan and I had the wonderful opportunity of working with him on Christmas on the Square a few years back,” the country icon wrote. “I’ve never known a kinder, sweeter, more talented person in my life.”

Parton concluded her statement with a message to the late actor’s family: “I just wanted to send my condolences to his family and just to know that we’ll always remember the great body of work that he left behind.”

Williams, who had notable roles in the WB series Everwood and in movies such as Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City and Milos Forman‘s Hair, was pronounced dead after colliding with a car while riding a motorcycle in Vermont on June 12.

Vermont State Police shared further details in a statement, revealing that the driver of the car “stopped, signaled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.” He was 71.

In addition to starring in Christmas on the Square as Carl Pellam, Williams had roles in John Sturges’ The Eagle Has Landed (1976), Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979), Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America (1984), Smooth Talk (1985), Dead Heat (1988), Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995), Deep Rising (1998) and The Deep End of the Ocean (1999) and more.

