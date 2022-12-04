×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok: ‘I Have Arrived!’

Her first TikTok post is a montage of clips of the country icon, ending with a "Hey, TikTok! It's Dolly!" message.

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton, special guest host of the "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" on Nov. 13, 2019, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Mark Seliger/ABC/GI

Dolly Parton is officially on TikTok.

Her first TikTok post, posted Sunday afternoon (Dec. 4), is a montage of clips of the country icon, ending with a “Hey, TikTok! It’s Dolly!” message.

“I have arrived!” Parton captioned the video.

Related

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Shines With ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ on Top Country Albums Chart

Another new clip is a compilation of Parton greeting her fans. Others include a “Better late than never!” post, an “I’ve officially joined TikTok” video, a funny look at the many sides of Dolly across different social media platforms and a tribute to fans on TikTok who have featured the singer in their content, set to “9 to 5” — which Parton recently sang as a duet with Kelly Clarkson.

Coming up for Parton is NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special: She’s ringing in 2023 with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on the program that’s set to air Dec. 31 live from Miami.

See her first TikTok post below, and follow Parton to see them all here.

@dollyparton

I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok

♬ 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad