Dolly Parton Congratulates Taylor Swift for Making Hot 100 Chart History: ‘That Is Sensational’

Dolly Parton took a moment outside her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to praise a fellow female superstar, Taylor Swift.

Speaking with Access Hollywood on the Rock Hall red carpet, Parton was asked to comment on Swift’s historic feat last week of being the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, led by the Midnights single “Anti-Hero” at No. 1. Swift’s Midnights also blasted in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years.

“I love her,” said Parton, who was inducted into the Rock Hall Saturday night (Nov. 5) with the help of P!nk.

“I saw that on the news and I think that is sensational,” the country icon said of Swift making Hot 100 history. “And congratulations to her — Taylor. I think she’s spectacular. Great writer, and I love how she presents herself. She’s always been such a pro. I’ve admired her all these years.”

During Parton’s speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, she teased an upcoming rock album. She also treated the audience to a new rock song that had her declaring: “I still got rock and roll down in my country soul.”

Parton spoke of her rock album on the red carpet as well, telling Access Hollywood, “I did Elton John‘s song and I did ‘Open Arms’ — I got Steve Perry gonna be singing wtih me on that. Steve Tyler, I’m hoping [to ask] … Hopefully I’m gonna just ask all the girls and the guys to sing with me.”

