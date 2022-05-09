Dolly Parton Partners With Taco Bell for ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’

Dolly Parton performs on stage at ACL Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event at SXSW during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Mexican pizza enthusiasts, prepare to live más. Not only is Taco Bell officially bringing the long-lost item back to its menu, the fast food chain is writing an entire musical about it with none other than Dolly Parton!

Taco Bell shared the news on its official Instagram feed on Monday (May 9), posting a photo of the mock playbill with the caption, “The ultimate encore. #MexicanPizzaTheMusical premiering live on TikTok 5/26.”

At the very same time, the country legend confirmed her involvement by showing off the top-secret script for the TikTok musical in her own post. “I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell #tacobellpartner,” she wrote, while the spicy libretto promises, “Based on the true story of the internet losing its mind” on its front cover.

The Mexican pizza’s grand return first made headlines during Weekend 1 of Coachella, when Doja Cat made the surprise announcement during her set while previewing a snippet of an unreleased song possibly titled “F—-d Up.” “I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!” she shouted as the massive crowd of festival-goers broke out into cheers.

Mexican Pizza: The Musical isn’t the only project Parton has in the works these days, either. She’s also set to star in and produce a big screen adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the 2022 novel she co-wrote with James Patterson.

Last week, the icon opened up exclusively to Billboard about her forthcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022 despite initially turning down the nomination. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy,” she said. “It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

Mexican Pizza: The Musical premieres on TikTok on May 26. Check out Taco Bell and Parton’s announcements delicious announcements below.