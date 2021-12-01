Dolly Parton Among ‘2021 People of the Year’ Honorees

People has released its 2021 people of the year honorees and Dolly Parton is among this year’s recipients.

In addition to her ongoing work as a singer and songwriter (last year, Parton released timely track “When Life Is Good Again,” as well as the holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas), she has also recently launched a perfume, a production deal with Netflix (which has already netted Emmy accolades), and the book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, crafted alongside author and journalist Robert K. Oermann. Next year, Parton set to release the book Run, Rose, Run with author James Patterson as well as an accompanying album of songs.