Dolly Parton Among ‘2021 People of the Year’ Honorees

People has released its 2021 people of the year honorees and Dolly Parton is among this year’s recipients.
In addition to her ongoing work as a singer and songwriter (last year, Parton released timely track “When Life Is Good Again,” as well as the holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas), she has also recently launched a perfume, a production deal with Netflix (which has already netted Emmy accolades), and the book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, crafted alongside author and journalist Robert K. Oermann. Next year, Parton set to release the book Run, Rose, Run with author James Patterson as well as an accompanying album of songs.
“I keep dreaming myself into a corner!” Parton told People. “But I can’t stop now. I’ve learned you can’t just say, ‘Oh, my dream’s come true and I’m walking out of here.’ No, you’ve got to show you’re grateful and show that you’re not going to just leave it all in the hands of other people.”
The people of the year accolade recognizes not only Parton’s ever-growing business empire, but her commitment to philanthropy. In 1995, Parton launched the Imagination Library, which sends free books to children under the age of five. To date, the initiative has donated nearly 170 million books to children. Last year, Parton donated $1 million to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University to aid research resulting in the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. Parton’s Dollywood Foundation also raised $700,000 this year to aid those impacted by flooding in Middle Tennessee.
“I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving,” Parton told People. “Knowing that I’m doing something good for someone else.”
Others named to People‘s 2021 people of the year list include actress Sandra Oh, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and the teachers of America.