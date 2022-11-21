Dolly Parton Joining Miley Cyrus to Co-Host NBC’s 2022 New Year’s Eve Special

Miley Cyrus will ring in 2023 with Dolly Parton by her side for NBC’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

The pop star broke the news with a cute Instagram post, her arms wrapped around her famous godmother over the caption, “#NewYearNewCohost @dollyparton.” In the photo, Cyrus wears a sleek navy blue cocktail dress with her blond tresses parted in the middle while Parton stuns in a metallic gold dress of her own.

NBC also shared a fun promotional video of Cyrus and Parton on the network’s official Instagram page, in which the former states, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“Well, we do that every day — don’t we, Miley?” Parton chimes in, to which her goddaughter replies, “You taught me well” before their duet version of “Jolene” kicks in.

Set to air Dec. 31 live from Miami, the sophomore outing of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will mark the second straight year Cyrus has lorded over NBC’s year-end festivities. Last year, she co-hosted the special alongside Pete Davidson with performances by Anitta, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and more.

For her part, Parton will be coming off having been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2022 as well as receiving an award from $100 million from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to distribute to the charities and causes of her choice.

Get a first look at Cyrus and Parton as New Year’s Eve co-hosts below.