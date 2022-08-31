Dolly Parton Launches ‘Doggy Parton’ Pet Collection: ‘My Love for Pets Is Stronger Than Ever’

Dolly Parton unveiled Doggy Parton, her new line of pet accessories, on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” the country icon explained in a video posted to the brand’s new Instagram account. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little Dolly flair. Now, part of the proceeds will support WillaB Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

According to the fledgling brand’s Amazon store page, fans can peruse everything from collars, leashes and harnesses for their pets to stuffed chew toys in the shape of giant pink stilettos, denim and gingham bandanas, pink cowgirl hats encrusted with a tiara and even a blonde Dolly-style wig headpiece perfect for pups! With the country singer’s god-dog Billy the Kid as its official face, Doggy Parton has already garnered more than 11,000 followers on Instagram just hours after its debut.

In other Dolly news, Kelly Clarkson recently revealed her and the country star’s reimagined duet version of “9 to 5” is finally set to be released Sept. 9, six months after making its premiere in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 last spring at South by Southwest. Parton’s also currently prepping for her upcoming holiday musical movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which will air on NBC sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas with a cast that includes Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus and Willie Nelson.

Watch Dolly announce the launch of Doggy Parton below.